Riffs & Rocks 2017

Zum 5. Mal organisiert "Escapes Productions" in Zusammenarbeit mit dem "Music Incubator International" und der GMD - Graz dieses Musik - Highlight in Graz!
Als "Headliner" agiert diesmal die Britische Band "The Dust Coda", nominiert zum Newcomer of the Year 2017 von "Planet Rock Radio".
The Dust Coda - Early in 2017 the band from London released their second single 'Rock N Roll' to a growing media and radio base, and continued support from Wyatt Wendell at Planet Rock Radio. The Dust Coda were nominated for Best New Band at Planet Rock Radios' The Rocks Awards 2017. With an album release to be planned for later in 2017, the band are ready to join the ranks and take their anthems to rock ‘n’ roll fans around the world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnfcGcnkDMM
Klimmstein - Sie stehen für einen eigenständigen Mix aus Pop, Rock und Reggae, clevere mehrsprachige Texte und bemerkenswerte Kollaborationen - wie etwa mit Sting-Sohn Joe Sumner. Vom extrem hohen Partyfaktor der Band kann man sich mittlerweile auf drei Longplayern, einer Live-DVD und mehreren Singles ebenso überzeugen wie auf Shows und Tourneen im gesamten deutschsprachigen Raum.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_543eZ2uCI
Escape the Band - Nach einer langen Karriere als Manager internationaler Konzerne in Deutschland und den USA nahm sich Gerhard Burda eine Auszeit, um seiner großen Leidenschaft, dem Komponieren Raum zu geben. Die 2011 gegründete Band „Escape“ spielt Rock & Blues basierend auf Eigenkompositionen in englischer Sprache.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ii4Ld6kBLi8
Infos
Einlass: 19:00 Uhr
Beginn: 20:00 Uhr
Tickets:
VVK: 15€
AK: 20€
http://www.zkb.at/zkb.htm
sonstige Infos
www.escape-theband.com